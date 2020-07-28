Time is up

After years of legal wrangling and the passing of a court-imposed July 3 deadline for Raymond Guthrie Jr. to remove the stilt house he built illegally over state waters near the fishing docks in Cortez, Guthrie now faces thousands of dollars in penalties and the possibility of jail. On July 7, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection asked the court to find Guthrie in contempt and, if the structure is not removed within 30 days, to detain him in jail until he complies. Guthrie also faces $6,500 in fines and the possibility of up to $10,000 a day in civil penalties, along with DEP attorney fees. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
