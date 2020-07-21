Top Notch Week 2: Bright night

Katy Roadman of Holmes Beach won the second week of The Islander’s 2020 Top Notch photo contest with this photograph of cousins Elijah Roadman, Jeremiah Raulerson, Isaac Roadman, Sam Raulerson and Obadiah Roadman lighting sparklers July 4 on the beach near 73rd Street in Holmes Beach. The photographer won an Islander “More-than-a-mullet wrapper” T-shirt and entry into the finals, which offers a grand prize of $100 from The Islander and gift certificates from Islander advertisers, including Slim’s Place, Island Coffee Haus, Restless Natives, Mr. Bones BBQ and Cremesh European Restaurant.
