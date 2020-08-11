Last Lap’s last gasp

A 35-foot vessel, the Last Lap, sinks Aug. 9 about two miles off Anna Maria’s Bean Point. U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez dispatched a 45-foot response boat and crew to work with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine unit at the scene. The first responders transferred two boaters as their boat took on water. The boaters had notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg that the Last Lap was going down. The boaters were transported to the station in Cortez, where family awaited and a salvage team was to remove the boat from the water. Islander Photo: Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard
