Pier grill nears buildout, permits move forward

Two kite surfers — and a lone gull — glide Nov. 4 through the sky near the Anna Maria City Pier, 100 N. Bay Blvd. Former Anna Maria Commissioner Brian Seymour of GSM Partners LLC, the group of Pine Avenue businesses leasing the grill and bait shop space planned for the T-end of the pier, told The Islander Nov. 4 that permitting with the city nearly was complete and the remaining buildout could start the week of Nov. 8. The pier is open for visitors and fishing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
