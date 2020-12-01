It’s beginning to look a lot like …

The 2020 Christmas season kicks off, as in the past, with a local Small Business Saturday sale. Shoppers, many in masks, selected their holiday plants Nov. 28 at Orban’s Nursery in northwest Bradenton, where the grower held its traditional, annual Poinsettia Sale. Also, the nursery, 9601 Ninth Ave. NW, will operate a Monday-Friday market through the end of the year, opening 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Islander Courtesy Photo
Debbie and Rob Carr of west Bradenton visit Orban’s Nursery, 9601 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton, during the grower’s annual Nov. 28 Poinsettia Sale. Orban’s, which has its roots on Anna Maria Island, holds the sale every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Islander Courtesy Photos
Poinsettias fill Orban’s screen-covered field with red. The business held its annual poinsettia sale Nov. 28, keeping a tradition in pandemic times. The nursery also supplies retailers with poinsettias during the holiday season. For more information, call Orban’s at 941-792-8717.
Piper sizes up a potted poinsettia at Orban’s Nursery, which Nov. 28 held its annual open house, featuring poinsettias for sale, vendors and music by island entertainer Trevor Bystrom.
Shelby Counihan Designs of Bradenton created the “Greetings from” card that is for sale at the annual poinsettia event at Orban’s, a destination for west Bradenton.
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217