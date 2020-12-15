Ringing for a cause

Pat Ragsdale, left, of Darien, Georgia, adds her donation to the red bucket Dec. 7, in response to Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer’s bell-ringing at the Publix Super Market, 3900 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Tokajer said he volunteers to jingle the bell to raise money for the Salvation Army. The Anna Maria Island Kiwanis Club coordinates schedule for ringers at the island Publix. Islander Photo: Amy V.T. Moriarty
