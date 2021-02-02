Collecting on the coast

Patricia Welch and Carlos Dasilva of Clean Harbors remove buckets and cans from a vehicle Jan. 30 at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach during the annual E-Scrap Collection. Paint and other hazardous waste and used electronics were gathered during the event coordinated by Manatee County in collaboration with the island municipalities and private companies. Islander Photos: Lisa Neff
Before the start of the E-Scrap Collection at Coquina Beach, the crew huddles for directions and assignments. Old electronics, unused paint and spent bulbs and batteries were collected from vehicles, then sorted for recycling, repurposing or safe disposal. The event, held Jan. 30, involved Manatee County, island municipalities and business and community partners in the industry. For more information about disposal of household hazardous waste, call Manatee County Solid Waste at 941-798-6761 or go online to www.mymanatee.org/escrap.
The first vehicle to arrive Jan. 30 at the annual E-Scrap Collection at Coquina Beach is emptied of household hazardous materials. The work crews were instructed to wear masks.
Materials gathered from vehicles are moved for sorting during the annual E-Scrap event Jan. 30 at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.
