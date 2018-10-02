Anna Maria reveals 1st segment of multiuse path

Pedestrians and cyclists have a new path to enjoy along the east side of Gulf Drive in Anna Maria.

Anna Maria elected officials planned a ribbon cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Archer Avenue and Gulf Drive to celebrate the first finished segment of a multiuse path that eventually will stretch from Willow Avenue to the Holmes Beach city limits on Gulf Drive.

The first segment of the concrete path — which is 8-feet-wide and cost $170,000, according to Mayor Dan Murphy — reaches from Willow Avenue South to Archer Way.

He said in an interview Sept. 26 he hopes the path improves safety for pedestrians and cyclists by taking bicycle traffic off the roadway.

The path will be built in eight or nine segments, but won’t be finished quickly over the next year, as funding construction of a new Anna Maria City Pier is the city’s top priority for 2018-19.