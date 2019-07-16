Top Notch Week 4: ‘Sunset stroll in the surf’

Week 4: Sunset stroll in the surf
William Shafer, of Anna Maria, wins the fourth week of The Islander’s Top Notch photo contest with this photograph taken mid-summer on the beach near Magnolia Avenue in Anna Maria. Shafer won an Islander “More-than-a-mullet wrapper” T-shirt and entry into the finals, which offer one grand prize of $100 from The Islander and an assortment of gift certificates from participating advertisers. The next deadline is noon, Friday, July 19. Photographers can find rules and deadlines online at islander.org.