Top Notch Week 4: ‘Sunset stroll in the surf’

by for islander.org | July 16, 2019
thumb image
Week 4: Sunset stroll in the surf William Shafer, of Anna Maria, wins the fourth week of The Islander’s Top Notch photo contest with this photograph taken mid-summer on the beach near Magnolia Avenue in Anna Maria. Shafer won an Islander “More-than-a-mullet wrapper” T-shirt and entry into the finals, which offer one grand prize of $100 from The Islander and an assortment of gift certificates from participating advertisers. The next deadline is noon, Friday, July 19. Photographers can find rules and deadlines online at islander.org.

