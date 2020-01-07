Anyone recognize this boat?

A double-masted sailboat is grounded on a sandbar Jan. 2 near South Bay Boulevard and Loquat Drive in Anna Maria. Residents reported the stranded and abandoned vessel to The Islander Dec. 31. “We have reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and our Marine Patrol Unit,” said Sgt. Mike Jones of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria substation. “They are investigating and trying to locate an owner. I hope to have an update soon on a time frame for removal.” Islander Photo: Phil Colpas