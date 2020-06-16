Anna Maria City pier to open minus fanfare, lease talks continue

ANNA MARIA – “Everything is a go,” Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told commissioners meeting June 11 about the new Anna Maria City Pier.

Following two years of construction, the city was set to open the pier to sightseers and anglers June 19.

However, there will be no service for bait or food and beverages.

The new pier was built to replace the historic pier, which opened in 1911 but was closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the city delayed a “grand reopening” event in lieu of a “soft opening,” according to Murphy.

Stipulations were set, including:

Pier hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday, until further notice;

There is no food, beverage or bait and tackle service available on the pier;

Although no alcoholic beverages are allowed, visitors and anglers may bring a cooler;

Seating is available around the pier for fishing and sightseeing;

Social distancing is required and face masks are optional;

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies will be on-site and available for assistance during operating hours.

Murphy said the city would consider extending the days and hours in about 30-45 days.

City commissioners planned to gather at 8 a.m. June 19 to greet guests when the pier opens.

In the meantime, Murphy said June 11 that contractor inspections almost were complete.

Previously, he said the city hopes to have the restaurant and bait shop open in late 2020 or early 2021.

Either the new tenant or the city will undertake the build-out of those areas.

The city commission voted in May to approve the bid from the Ugly Grouper restaurant, 5704 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, and the mayor is in negotiations to set the lease terms with the owners.

Meanwhile, city attorney Becky Vose is working to finalize the terms with former tenant, Mario Schoenfelder, whose lease ends Dec. 15.

Vose reported June 11 that a settlement was not yet reached, but communications with Schoenfelder’s attorney were going well.

“Negotiations have been very courteous and we are making a lot of progress,” Vose said.

Regarding the Ugly Grouper, Murphy said fact-finding, including pier maintenance, was underway, with ideas being exchanged between himself and restaurant co-owner Mike Ross.

He said he anticipated Ross would present a proposal to city commissioners at the end of June or beginning of July.

The next Anna Maria City Commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.