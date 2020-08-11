Beach renourishment makes headway

Two bulldozers level sand pumped from a barge offshore to the beach at the Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Beach. The project paused Aug. 7 for 7-10 days for contractors to relocate pipes to the beach near 34th Street in Holmes Beach. There, a second dredge will be added as a booster, as the equipment and the pumping approaches Bradenton Beach. The beach construction is part of a $17.3 million renourishment project, restoring sand on the shoreline lost to storms and high tides. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
