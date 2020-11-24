Holmes Beach swears in commissioners

Restaurateur John Horne, right, and business-partner, brother Lynn Horne attend a Nov. 19 Bradenton Beach Commission meeting to discuss renewing the Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s lease at the Historic Bridge Street Pier, 200 Bridge St. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
Holmes Beach city clerk Stacey Johnston, left, swears in newly elected city Commissioner Jayne Christenson Nov. 23 at city hall. Christenson’s 875 votes were the second most votes received in the Nov. 3 city election, Johnston said.
Reelected Holmes Beach Commissioner Kim Rash, right, receives the oath of office from city clerk Stacey Johnston Nov. 23. Of the four candidates for commissioner on the ballot, Johnston said Rash was top vote-getter with 991 votes.
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217