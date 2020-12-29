Sgt. Davis receives high honors

Sgt. Paul Davis, who headed up the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office-Anna Maria substation 2013-16, stands Dec. 22 with the 2020 Bealls Humanitarian Award. MCSO Sheriff Rick Wells presented the award to Davis for his career as a law enforcement officer and volunteer work.
A news release stated, “Sgt. Davis’ commitment to the community is an impressive blueprint for selflessness. He commits himself 100% to the betterment of those less fortunate and has proven himself repeatedly to be a true confidant to those around him and a compassionate champion for the community.” Davis has worked for the MCSO for 26 years, three of which were served on the island. He now works in internal affairs. Islander Courtesy Photo
