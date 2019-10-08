Young artists at work

Jacob Winstead, 6, works on his pumpkin’s design Oct. 5 with an abundant choice of crafting supplies at the Island Library’s pumpkin decorating contest. At the end of the table is library volunteer Cheryl Unruh helping Andrew Huefner, 10, with his pumpkin’s decorations. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice
The Island Library activity room was full of young artists and their parents as they expressed their artistic talents and were rewarded with prizes. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice
Jonathan Bachman, 8, considers his next decorating step as his father’s decorated pumpkin seems to look worried that the purple glitter in Jonathan’s hands might be intended for him. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice
Three-year-old Juliette Sato is the picture of concentration as she starts painting her pumpkin at the Oct. 5 Island Library’s pumpkin decorating contest. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice
Aria Roadman, 9, ponders where she wants to glue embellishments onto her pumpkin while at the Island Library’s pumpkin make-and-take decorating contest Oct. 5. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice