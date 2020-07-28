On the scene in Cortez

A dead loggerhead turtle was found in late July in Cortez. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recovered the sea turtle and transferred it to Amber Lee Kinkaid, blue facemask, and Lindsey Reisz of Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, according to Roque and Kathy Pastorius, who provided the photographs. Islander Courtesy Photo
